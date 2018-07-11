One person was killed and 20 others injured when a plane crashed near Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/STR

One person was killed and 20 others injured Tuesday when a charter plane crashed on the northern outskirts of South Africa's capital, Pretoria, authorities said.

The plane crashed into a building near Wonderboom Airport and burst into flames.