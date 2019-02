Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A dog is seen as rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher from the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

An aerial picture taken with drone shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

An eight-story building collapsed in a southeastern neighborhood of Istanbul Wednesday killing at least one person and trapping several others under the rubble, local authorities told said.

Rescue workers were clearing wreckage in search of survivors trapped after the building in Istanbul's Kartal neighborhood south of the leafy Aydos Forest, which is located on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city.