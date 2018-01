Police hold back people protesting against Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Jan. 14, 2018, even as thousands of farmworkers staged demonstrations across the country demanding his resignation because of his government's "corruption." One man was killed in demonstrations the folowing day. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A 48-year-old man died Monday during one of the protests of thousands of farmworkers in various regions of Guatemala demanding the resignation of President Jimmy Morales, organizers of the march reported.

The man, identified as Antonio Cruz Jimenez, died when a large truck ran into a group of demonstrators who were blocking a highway in the southeastern province of Jutiapa, the CODECA farmworkers committee said.