A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs shows a boy being processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 August 2021 (issued 19 August 2021). EFE-EPA/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/ US Central Command Public Affairs. LT Robert Mook Public Affairs Officer Joint Task Force-Crisis Response robert.e.mook2.mil·mail.mil HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs shows a Marine checks two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 August 2021 (issued 19 August 2021). EFE-EPA/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/ US Central Command. LT Robert Mook Public Affairs Officer Joint Task Force-Crisis Response robert.e.mook2.mil·mail.mil HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES