One million people have fled Ukraine in the seven days since Russia launched its invasion, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi said Thursday.
A couple uses their phones at the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
A girl looks by the window of a bus outside the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
A man warms himself in an improvised firewood outside the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES