A photo provided on June 14, 2019, by the government of the northern Chilean region of Antofagasta that shows work being carried out to rescue three trapped Bolivian miners near the northern city of Tocopilla, Chile. EPA-EFE

Of a group of three Bolivians trapped inside a mine in northern Chile, one has been rescued alive, a second was found dead and a third remains missing, Chile's mining minister said Saturday on Twitter.

The three workers became stranded at a depth of 70 meters (230 feet) on Thursday evening but were able to communicate with rescue workers by banging on the large rocks that had blocked the entrance due to a landslide.