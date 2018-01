Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Volcanology Division Director Makoto Saito points to a screen during a press conference, after a volcano erupted near a ski resort in Gunma Prefecture, at the JMA headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

One person is missing and at least 14 were injured Tuesday at a ski resort in central Japan following a volcanic eruption nearby and a near-simultaneous avalanche.

Japanese police and fire service personnel rescued three people who were caught in the avalanche that occurred around 10.30 am at the Kusatsu ski resort in Gunma (north of Tokyo), while continuing the search for the missing, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.