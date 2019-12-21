A firefighting helicopter in action as the Grose Valley Fire approaches Kurrajong Heights, NSW, Australia, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) officers as the Gospers Mountain Fire impacts the Bilpin Fruit Bowl in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bushfires claimed another life and left 23 firefighters injured in the state of South Australia on a day in which "catastrophic" conditions are forecast on the outskirts of Sydney with temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Addressing a press conference, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall on Saturday confirmed the death of one person in Charleston, on the outskirts of Adelaide, the second such case in two days in this jurisdiction where some 40,000 hectares have been burned. EFE-EPA