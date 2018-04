Palestinian protesters march amid black smoke of burning tiers during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 13l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters march amid black smoke of burning tiers during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

One Palestinian was killed and 175 others wounded Friday as protests continued for a third consecutive week on the Gaza-Israel border as part of the Great March of Return.

Islam Herzallah, 28, was fatally shot by Israeli forces while participating in one of the border marches, the Health Ministry of Gaza said.