A Palestinian protester throw stones by his slingshot during clashes after protest near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters take part during clashes after protest near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

At least one Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army on Monday during protests near the separation barrier between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources told the official news agency WAFA.

A 27-year-old man identified as Mohammad Abdul Hai Abu Obada was reportedly shot in the head by an Israeli sniper, an official source inside al-Shifa Hospital told WAFA.