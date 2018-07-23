The wreckage of a building on the shore of Miami Beach is seen after it collapsed on July 23, 2018, leaving at least one person injured. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

A building on the shore of Miami Beach collapsed Monday and at least one person was injured, police and firefighters reported.

Images aired on television showed cranes and the collapsed construction piled on the ground amid a cloud of dust.