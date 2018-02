A mob gathers outside a police station where an accused of blasphemy was held by the police in Chitral, Pakistan, Apr. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HAMMAD KHAN FAROOQI

People shout slogans during a protest in support of Mashal Khan, a university student who was killed by a mob of his fellow students for alleged blasphemy in Abdul Wali Khan University, during a protest in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Apr. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NADEEM KHAWER

A court in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced one person to death and another 30 to between 4-25 years of imprisonment for lynching a student to death over accusations of blasphemy.

Imran Ali, who had pleaded guilty to shooting down Mashal Khan in April after he was lynched by a group of students, was handed the death penalty and was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs.150,000 ($1,355).