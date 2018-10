Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein (c) and his attorney, Benjamin Brafman (r), appear in a Manhattan court on Oct. 11, 2018, where one of the six sexual assault charges against him was dropped. EFE-EPA/Steven Hirsch POOL

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court on Oct. 11, 2018, where one of the six sexual assault charges against him was dropped. EFE/Justin Lane

The Manhattan district attorney on Thursday decided to drop one of the six charges of sexual assault and abuse against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The decision was approved by the judge overseeing the case at a hearing held in a Manhattan court, where Weinstein has been facing accusations of sexual assault by three women.