An Afghan staff member of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan was killed and another female Afghan UN employee has been kidnapped after they were ambushed while traveling in a car in Kabul, Kabul police said Monday.

The incident occurred at around 6.10 am in the north of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE, adding that the driver of the vehicle was still missing.