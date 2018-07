Security personnel inspect Erbil governor's building after clearing it from the gunmen that took over it earlier, in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan region in Iraq, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

Security personnel inspect Erbil governor's building after clearing it from the gunmen that took over it earlier, under a drawing of General Mustafa Barzani, the father of Masoud Barzani, former President of Iraqi Kurdistan, in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan region in Iraq, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

Security personnel gather outside Erbil governor's building after clearing it from the gunmen that took over it earlier, in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan region in Iraq, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

A bloody shootout in the Iraqi Kurdistan capital Erbil between three gunmen who had infiltrated a government building and security forces ended Monday with all three alleged assailants and one civil servant dead, officials confirmed.

The armed men had infiltrated the Erbil governor's building at 7am local time, Erbil's deputy governor Tahir Abdulla told reporters.