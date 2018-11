A photo shows the controversial government-build Maskan Mehr social housing project projects, a disproportionately high number of which were damaged in the 2017 earthquake due to shoddy construction, Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARINA VILLEN

A prefabricated Iranian home typical of the difficult housing conditions many residents of Sarpol-e Zahab have lived with since a deadly magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northwestern Iran in 2017, Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARINA VILLEN

The one-year anniversary on Monday of the deadly magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck northwestern Iran saw thousands of people still dealing with precarious housing conditions, including prefabricated houses and flimsy tents, as documented by EFE.

The town of Sarpol-e Zahab, located in the province of Kermanshah in the Zagros mountains near the border with Iraq, was one of the hardest hit locations, accounting for 559 of a total 620 deaths, and has yet to recover from the devastation.