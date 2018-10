Several Civil Guards search for victims at the beach of Sillot, on Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

A general view of vehicles destroyed by floods in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

A resident looks at vehicles damaged by floods in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

At least 10 people were killed and a child remained missing Wednesday after torrential rains and flash floods ravaged hillside towns located in the east of Spain's Balearic island of Majorca, emergency services said.

Rescue teams continued their efforts to locate a missing five-year-old boy who was traveling in the family car with his mother and eight-year-old sister when it was swept up by rising floodwater.