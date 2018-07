Hundreds of people set out from Managua on Sunday, July 15, bound for the Pacific coast city of Masaya, an opposition stronghold besieged by supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Ten people were killed and dozens more wounded Sunday in clashes on Nicaragua's Pacific coast between security forces and anti-government protesters who were blocking roads, human rights group ANPDH said.

"There are six dead in Masaya, two dead in Diria, and two in Catarina," ANDPH executive secretary Alvaro Leiva told EFE.