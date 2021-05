The headquarters of Next Digital, the publisher of Apple Daily, stands in Hong Kong, China, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong democracy activists Richard Choi (L) and Figo Chan (2L), together with former lawmakers Albert Ho (2R) and Emily Lau (R), stand outside the District Court in Hong Kong, China, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong democracy activist Avery Ng (2R) and Figo Chan (2L) hold a banner demanding the release of political prisoners outside the District Court in Hong Kong, China, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Former Hong Kong lawmakers Albert Ho (L) and Yeung Sum (2R), and democracy activists Richard Choi (2L) and Avery Ng (R), arrive at the District Court in Hong Kong, China, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and nine other well-known pro-democracy figures pleaded guilty in court on Monday to organizing an unauthorized assembly on China's national day in 2019.

In addition to Lai, 73, veteran activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung, trade union leader Lee Cheuk-yan, lawyer and veteran democrat Albert Ho, convener of Civil Human Rights Front Figo Chan, former district councilor Richard Tsoi, and former lawmakers Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Avery Ng and Sin Chung-kai pleaded guilty to the same charge.