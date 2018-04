Resuce workers attempt to save survivors at the site of a four-storey hotel building that collapsed late night in Indore, India, Apr 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian volunteers, civil defense officials and police officers carry a victim of a stretcher at the site of a four-storey hotel building that collapsed late night in Indore, India, Apr 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian volunteers, civil defense officials and police officers attempt to rescue a victim at the site of a four-storey hotel building that collapsed late night in Indore, India, Apr 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Ten people were killed and two injured in the central Indian city of Indore when a dilapidated building collapsed after a vehicle rammed into a pillar of the structure, a police official told EFE on Sunday.

Harinarayanachari Mishra, a sub-inspector of Indore police, said that around 9pm on Saturday a vehicle crashed into the four-storey building - which housed a hotel - making it collapse.