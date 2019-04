People chant slogans during a protest outside of the military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 13, 2019. According to reports, thousands of Sudanese people demonstrated in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum demanding that former President Omar al-Bashir face trial, as well as the military-led transitional council. EPA-EFE/STR

The 10 members of the military council that will lead Sudan during a two-year transition phase following the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Bashir were announced on Saturday.

Those individuals include the leader of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who was sworn in Saturday as the council's deputy chief.