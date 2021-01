A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a trapped miner being lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, 24 January 2021. The miner, who has been trapped underground for two weeks after a blast in a gold mine, was found by rescuers on 24 January morning that who is in extremely weak condition, was lifted from the mine at 11:13 a.m. on 24 January 2021. EFE-EPA/CHEN HAO/XINHUA -- MANDATORY CREDIT: XINHUA -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Authorities confirmed Monday the death of 10 of the 22 people who became trapped two weeks ago after an explosion in a gold mine under construction in China, while one remains missing, according to press reports.

Officials Sunday rescued 11 of the 22 miners who were trapped Jan. 10 after an explosion in a mining complex under construction in the eastern province of Shandong. EFE-EPA