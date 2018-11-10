Members of the Jordanian civil protection services work on a road that was damaged by flash floods, near Madaba, some 30 kilometers south of Amman, Jordan, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETRA NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT

Ten people have died and hundreds, including many tourists, have been evacuated due to flash floods caused by torrential rains in Jordan over the past 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.

Most of the floods hit the south of the country, including the ancient city of Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, as well as the regions of Dabaa, Walih and Madaba, where a large number of tourists were rescued by the civil defense and the army, according to Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Jumana Ghunaimat.