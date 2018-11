Bangladeshi photographers and activists protest as they form a human chain to protest against the detention of renowned Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi photographers and activists hold banners and Shahidul Alam portraits reading 'Protest on 100 days of arrest, Free Shahidul' as they form a human chain to protest against the detention of renowned Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi photographers and activists hold banners and Shahidul Alam portraits reading 'Protest on 100 days of arrest, Free Shahidul' as they form a human chain to protest against the detention of renowned Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov.13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dozens of Bangladeshi photographers and activists gathered in Dhaka Tuesday to demand the immediate and unconditional release of internationally acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam, who was arrested exactly 100 days ago on charges of spreading propaganda and false information.

A Dhaka court placed the photographer on a seven-day remand on Aug. 6 in a case filed under section 57 of Information and Communications Technology Act.