A person places a pair of shoes in front of Puerto Rico's capitol to honor the people who died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A view of the shoes placed in front of Puerto Rico's capitol to honor the people who died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A person holds a sign reading '4,645 deaths and my father was one of them,' referring to the people who died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A person places a pair of shoes in front of Puerto Rico's capitol to honor the people who died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Hundreds of shoes were placed outside of Puerto Rico's capitol on Friday to honor the people who died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which battered the island last September.

The shoes were placed on the ground by residents from around the island in a show of solidarity for those who lost their lives.