A young boy stands at attention with a group of Hong Kong veterans during two minutes of silence in front of the Cenotaph in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Poppies are released by plane during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten (L) and former prime minister Paul Keating (R) converse at the Roll of Honour during Remembrance Day at the Australian War Memorial, in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Poppies and crosses with the names of the fallen are displayed during Remembrance Day in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES

Events were underway in Australia and Hong Kong on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War.

In cities across Australia, including Adelaide, Brisbane and the capital Canberra, Australians gathered to remember those who lost their lives during World War 1, also known as the Great War.