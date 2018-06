South Korean Vice Justice Minister Kim Oh-soo announces measures to cope with hundreds of Yemeni refugees suddenly crowding into the country's southern resort island of Jeju in recent months during a briefing session at the ministry in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Yemeni asylum seekers are waiting for consultations with officials from the National Human Rights Commission at an immigrants' center on the country's southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Around 11,000 foreigners used the visa-free entry provided for attending the Winter Olympics held in South Korea in February to stay in the country illegally, Seoul's Ministry of Justice said in a report on Friday.

The report, made public by a lawmaker of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, said a total of 351,739 foreigners were given a special 90-day visa, aimed at boosting tourism in the country during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.