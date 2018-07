Firemen try to extinguish a buidling on fire following clashes with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/FRANCK DUBRAY FRANCE OUT; BELGIUM OUT; NO MAGS SALES; SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

People clash with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018. Several detonations were heard. A 22-year-old man died after being shot by a CRS. EFE- EPA (FILE)/FRANCK DUBRAY FRANCE OUT; BELGIUM OUT; NO MAGS SALES; SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Firemen extinguish a car on fire following clashes with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018. Several detonations were heard. A 22-year-old man died after being shot by a CRS. . EFE-EPA (FILE)/FRANCK DUBRAY FRANCE OUT; BELGIUM OUT; NO MAGS SALES; SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Eleven persons remained on Thursday under arrest after the second night of riots in the city of Nantes, after a police control incident.

Dozens of cars and a number of buildings were set on fire during the public disturbances in Nantes' borough of Breil, after Aboubacar Fofana, 22, was shot on Tuesday by security forces when he drove over a policeman with his car. Riots later extended to nearby boroughs of Bellevue, Dervallières, and Malakoff.