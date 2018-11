A handout satellite image made available by NASA shows cyclonic storm Gaja approaching the east coast of Sri Lanka and India in the Bay of Bengal on 15 November 2018. The storm is expected to make land fall over the weekend. EPA/NASA

At least 11 people were killed Friday by cyclone Gaja that made landfall in southern India before dawn, causing widespread damage and forcing evacuation of thousands.

The AIADMK party, which heads the regional government in Tamil Nadu state, tweeted that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami confirmed the deaths of 11 people.