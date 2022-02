An undated handout photo of the fishing vessel Villa of Pitanxo. EFE/ GROUP NORES

11 Die in capsizing of Spanish boat off Canada

Three more bodies were found late Tuesday in Atlantic waters off the Canadian island of Newfoundland where a Spanish fishing vessel capsized in rough seas, bringing the death toll to 10, Spain's National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center said.

Three of those aboard the Villa de Pitanxo were rescued alive, while 11 others remain missing.