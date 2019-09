A helicopter hovers over the Haramain high-speed rail station after a fire broke out in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

(Update 2: Updates casualty count, adds new info re fire under control)

Riyadh, Sep 29 (efe-epa).- Firefighters have brought the fire at the Haramain high-speed railway's Jeddah station in western Saudi Arabia under control, almost 10 hours after they began their work there and officials were forced to suspend station operations until further notice.