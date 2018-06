Mine workers handle large volumes of coal at the Haizhou opencast mine in Fuxin in northeast China's Liaoning province 07 January, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK

Mine workers handle large volumes of coal at the Haizhou opencast mine in Fuxin in northeast China's Liaoning province 07 January, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mark

A mine worker returns from work at a coal mine in the Diaobingshan city of the Liaoning Province, China, 25 March 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mark

Twenty-three miners were rescued alive on Wednesday after an iron mine exploded on Tuesday in the northeastern province of Liaoning, killing 11 workers with two others reported still missing.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday around 4.10 pm local time (8.10 am GMT) at the entrance of the mine, located in the city of Benxi, after the miners dropped explosives down the 1,000-meter-deep mine shaft, state news agency Xinhua reported.