A view of the Gorge of Raganello where floods caused several casualties, in Civita, southern Italy, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO IANNICELLI

A general aerial view showing rescuers at work in the Gorge of Raganello where flash floods claimed several victims, in Civita, southern Italy, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO CAPITANEO

Members of a rescue crew carry a stretcher with a hiker who was recovered from the Gorge of Raganello where floods caused several casualties in Civita, southern Italy, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO IANNICELLI

Rescue work was ongoing Tuesday after 11 hikers died and five were missing amid floods in Italy's Calabria region, following heavy rains that caused the Raganello river to overflow.

The Civil Protection Department confirmed that 10 bodies were found on Monday, including that of a 14-year-old girl, while another person died in hospital and another five people were still missing.