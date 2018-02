Firefighters and emergency services operate on the site of a fire that broke out in a building at Shibuya Center-gai Shopping Street in Tokyo, Japan, 31 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

11 people were killed and three injured in a fire at a social welfare center for elderly people in Sapporo, northern Japan, during late Wednesday night.

The Japanese authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at the facility, while more than 40 fire trucks, ambulances and police cars have been deployed to the scene after a person alerted the emergency services that there was smoke coming out of the center, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.