The wrecakge of a passenger bus that collided with a truck is seen in Gilgil, some 120km north of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 11 people, including seven women, were killed on Sunday in a collision between a bus and a truck on a highway northwest of the capital Nairobi, local media reported.

The police chief for the nearby town of Gilgil, Emmanuel Opuru, said the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it hit the truck in a head-on collision.