Police vehicles sit outside a residence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where 11 people were murdered on Friday, Aug 3. EFE-EPA/Hector Dayer

Police with assault rifles stand guard outside a residence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where 11 people were fatally shot on Friday, Aug. 3. EFE-EPA/Hector Dayer

Armed men entered a residence in this northern Mexican city on Friday and murdered 11 people, authorities said.

The massacre took place near a prison on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, which lies just across the Mexico-US border from El Paso, Texas.