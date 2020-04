A soldier stands guard next to a ruined building in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines, 23 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Covered bodies lie on the ground in front of a church following two explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, 27 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PEEWEE BACUNO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Filipino soldiers gather evidence next to the covered bodies of victims in front of a church following explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, 27 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PEEWEE BACUNO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Eleven Filipino soldiers have been killed and 14 wounded in a firefight with members of the Abu Sayyaf group loyal to the Islamic State (IS) in the province of Sulu, southern Philippines.

"We condemn (the attack) in the strongest possible terms," ??presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Saturday about the incident in the town of Patikul on Friday. EFE-EPA