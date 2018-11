A resident waves to an overcrowded fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants after they crossed the Aegean sea from Turkey heading for Greece, Oct. 11, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A total of 11 Syrian migrants and one Turkish citizen were rescued off the coast of the Turkish southern port city of Mersin in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Coast Guard sources said Wednesday.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement that the migrants were rescued Tuesday night when a fishing boat from the tourist town of Kizkalesi noticed a capsized vessel with 12 people nearby and rushed to save them.