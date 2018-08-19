Members of militias loyal to the Yemeni government inspect one of the two Houthi territories controlled in the province of Al-Jawf, Yemen, on Dec. 18, 2015. EFE-EPA/FILE/Stringer

At least 11 Yemeni government troops were killed on Sunday and another 16 wounded in an alleged friendly-fire airstrike by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the northwestern Yemeni province of al-Jawf, a Yemeni military source told EFE.

The airstrike took place in Salba in the north of al-Jawf province, which according to the source has been the scene of ongoing fighting between Saudi-backed government troops and Houthi rebel forces, which control areas in the north and west of the country, including the capital Sana'a.