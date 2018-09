Some of 114 migrants on board a rescue vessel as they arrive to the port in Cartagena, Spain, Sept.20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Over 100 migrants who were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe aboard small boats were rescued off Spain's southeastern coast and taken to the port of Cartagena, officials said Thursday.

The migrants, 114 in total, who were trying to make the journey in inflatable boats and dinghies, were picked up by Spain's maritime rescue service in two groups, with 38 rescued on Wednesday.