The 11th round of negotiations on the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria, which is known as Astana-11, began on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital, the foreign ministry announced.

As in the previous meeting, held in July in the Russian city of Sochi, the agenda is to focus on the ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib, one of the last areas of the Arab nation held by armed opposition, the formation of a constitutional commission and the release of prisoners and hostages.