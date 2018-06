Thai rescue workers and associated officials plan a rescue operation for 12 football players and their coach who have gone missing and are believed to be trapped in cave, outside the Tham Luang cave, in the area of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park at Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, late night on 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai rescue workers and associated officials plan a rescue operation for 12 football players and their coach who have gone missing and are believed to be trapped in cave, outside the Tham Luang cave, in the area of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park at Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, late night on 25 June 2018. At least 12 members of a youth football team have gone missing and are believed to be trapped in cave of Mae Sai district. All of them have entered the cave after the players training on 23 June. They may have been cut off by rising flood water in the cave, the official said. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai authorities on Tuesday are continuing their search and rescue efforts to find 12 children and an adult trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand since Saturday.

Bicycles, footwear and other belongings of the missing were found at the Tham Luang cave entrance, in the northern province of Chiang Rai.