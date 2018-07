The Durango state government provided this photo of the wreckage of an Aeromexico jet that crashed after take-off from the Durango city airport on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/CPCE DURANGO

The Durango state government provided this photo of paramedics aiding passengers after an Aeromexico jet crashed near Durango city airport on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/CPCE DURANGO

At least 12 people were injured and are in critical condition after an Aeromexico jet crashed with 101 people on board at the airport in the northern Mexican city of Durango, although confusion persists as to whether there were any fatalities and regarding the number of people hurt.

The spokesman for the Durango state Health Secretariat, Fernando Ros, told the media that 80 people were injured, 18 of whom were hospitalized in nearby health centers and 12 of whom are in critical condition.