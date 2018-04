Senior separatist leader and chairman hard-line faction of Hurriyat (Freedom) conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ FILEFAROOQ KHAN

Senior separatist leader and chairman hard-line faction of Hurriyat (Freedom) conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C-R) along with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai (C-L) come out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police officer aims a pellet gun towards Kashmiri Muslim protestors during clashes in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least eight insurgents, two soldiers and two civilians have died in several violent incidents in India-administered Kashmir in which dozens of people have also been wounded, several sources reported Sunday.

Seven insurgents died in the town of Draged in Shopian district and another in Dialgam in Anantnag, the Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police, S.P. Vaid, told journalists.