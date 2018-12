Authorities remove the bodies of the dozen people killed in connection with a pair of failed bank robberies in Milagres, Brazil, on Friday, Dec. 7. EFE-EPA/Normando Soracles

Twelve people, six of them hostages, died Friday in connection with a pair of failed bank robberies in the northeastern Brazilian town of Milagres, authorities said.

Five of the slain hostages were members of the same family, Mayor Lielson Landim told the media, while Ceara state police said that they had three people in custody.