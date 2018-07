First responders are seen working at the scene of a road accident near Ecatepec, Mexico, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Twelve people were killed Friday when their van plowed into the back of a truck on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway near the city of Ecatepec, in the state of Mexico, authorities said.

The accident took place Friday morning on the Mexico City-bound lanes and all of the fatalities were people traveling in the van.