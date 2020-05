Gravediggers work in the Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 May 2020 (issued 19 May). Twelve hours and 62 burials. EFE-EPA/ FERNANDO BIZERRA

Twelve hours and 62 burials. A day without rest on which there is not even time to pray for the departed. This is a typical workday amid the coronavirus pandemic for the gravediggers at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Brazil, the largest burial ground in Latin America.

"It's one body after another. We don't stop," the men say.