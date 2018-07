Emergency services respond to a blast at a chemical plant in the Egyptian capital on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Hossam

Emergency services personnel respond to an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in the Egyptian capital on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Hossam

Twelve people were hurt Thursday in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Cairo International Airport, a source in the Egyptian security services told EFE.

The injured were taken to hospitals, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.