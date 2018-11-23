Philippines President President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 12 journalists have been killed and around 100 harassed in the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's nearly two and half years of rule, according to a report published on Friday by several groups defending press freedom.

Freedom for Media, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism said these cases "continue to put at risk and serious peril the practice of independent journalism in what had hitherto been hailed to be one of Asia's freest and most rambunctious" media.