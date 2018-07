A boat similar to the KM Sinar Bangun, a ferry that capsized 18 June, travels on Lake Toba, in North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEDI SINUAJI

At least 12 people, including two children, drowned to death Tuesday after a ferry with 139 people aboard sank in waters south of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, spokesperson for Bulukumba's Regional Disaster Management Agency, Darfianmukri, told EFE.

Search efforts to rescue the remaining passengers have been hampered by bad weather which has forced rescue teams to use small vessels, including fishing boats, as opposed to larger rescue boats, the transport ministry said in a statement.